‘Karma’: Enes Freedom reacts to Ime Udoka facing full season Celtics suspension

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a likely season-long suspension for 2022-23 after it came out that he had a consensual relationship with a female Celtics staff member. Former Celtics center Enes Freedom is now weighing in, and apparently he thinks this is “karma” for how Udoka treated him last season.

“No need for revenge,” Freedom wrote on Twitter. “Just sit back and wait. Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves and if you’re lucky, God will let you watch. Karma!”

Freedom then linked to an article about Udoka talking about his benching in 2021-22 and how it had nothing to do with being outspoken against China. Udoka said it was strictly a basketball decision.

Freedom played 35 games for the Celtics in 2021-22 but was traded to the Houston Rockets along with Dennis Schroder. Freedom was then ultimately waived by the Rockets and hasn’t played in the NBA since. The former lottery pick has been very outspoken with his claims that the NBA is blackballing him because of his China comments, and he has become something of a right-wing media star because of his crusade.

Freedom did average a double-double with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020-21, but he was not effective with the Celtics last season and it’s no surprise Udoka benched him given how he wanted to play. Given his limitations as a slow-footed center at 30 years old, it’s not a huge surprise Freedom is not all that coveted anymore, though the fact that he has also fully embraced his status as a controversial commentator on certain issues probably isn’t helping his cause either.

It’s pretty rich for Freedom to be calling this out as “karma” for Udoka, but nobody should be shocked at this reaction given the turn he has taken.