Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals took place Wednesday evening, with the Miami Heat stealing a win while on the road against the Boston Celtics. This marks Miami’s sixth-straight Game 1 postseason victory.

Despite the fact that Boston is the higher seed in this series, there are many who view this year’s conference finals as a matchup that could wind up going either way. Heading into Wednesday’s opener, former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins publicly picked the Heat to win the affair.

With this selection, the franchise’s faithful followers were up in arms with the former veteran big man, with many pushing to have his proverbial “fan card” revoked.

Following the contest, Perkins headed to Twitter to call out Celtics fans for their vocalized wishes, attaching a stern-faced selfie along with it.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Looking at all the Celtics fans that were in my comments telling that my Boston card is getting revoked because I picked the Heat to win Game 1!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️,” Kendrick Perkins tweeted.

Perkins spent eight of his 16 years in the association with the Celtics and served as the club’s starting pivot during their 2008 NBA Championship run.

The 38-year-old has been quite vocal about his concerns regarding a Heat-Celtics series throughout this year’s postseason, stating on an April 7 episode of ESPN’s First Take that if he’s Boston “I’m praying that I don’t see Jimmy Butler” come playoff time, noting that “they were a Jimmy Butler 3-pointer away from actually getting sent home” during last season’s NBA Finals run.

Game 1 proved Perkins’ “upset alert” warning right. Now, Celtics fans are hoping Joe Mazzulla and company can make the proper adjustment to even the series in Game 2.