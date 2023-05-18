Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have never been short in confidence. While a few would have predicted that they would make it to the Eastern Conference Finals and win Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, they never doubted themselves and what they are capable of.

Butler shared as much after their 123-116 win over the Celtics on Wednesday. When asked if he thought the Heat would be able to make a long playoff run this 2023, Butler didn’t hesitate and said, “Damn right, I did.”

The Heat star also took a savage shot at their doubters as he continued his statement, noting that all they cared about was what they think of themselves and not what others think about them.

“Damn right, we did. And the best part about it is we still don’t care what none of y’all think… We don’t care if you pick us to win,” Butler added, via ClutchPoints.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Heat fans will certainly love that mentality from Jimmy Butler. After all, they cannot be distracted by all the criticisms that others say about them. Fortunately, the team clearly shares the same mindset with their leader.

That mentality is definitely a big reason why the Heat have made it all the way to the East Finals and have now taken a lead over their rivals in the Celtics. They never go too high or too low and simply trust each other and themselves.

“Damn right, I did. Damn right, we did. And the best part about it is we still don't care what none of y’all think… We don’t care if you pick us to win.” Jimmy Butler on if he thought that the Heat would make a long playoff run after the Play-In 🔥pic.twitter.com/dpgncqk8tA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023

With the way Miami is playing right now, the Celtics will definitely have a hard time taking them down in their series.