Samari Matthews, a four-star cornerback out of Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, shocked the recruiting world on Friday by announcing that he would be committing to the Texas Longhorns. After visiting Texas, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and South Carolina, Matthews ultimately chose the Longhorns, complimenting their consistent coaching staff after a lengthy recruitment process.

“I wanted to see where the freshmen were living, revisit the facilities — especially the training center.” Matthews told On3. “I was just looking for a sense of environment again, to feel that genuine support from the staff, and ultimately, if it felt like home.”

Matthews was ranked as the No. 70 overall player, No. 9 cornerback, and No. 6 player in North Carolina in the 2026 class. He received All-State first-team honors last season while only allowing seven total passes to be thrown his way all year—pretty impressive.

Shout out to cornerback coach Mark Orphey for assisting the Longhorns in landing Matthews; he built a solid rapport with Orphey back at Rutgers. Matthews mentioned that the Texas coaching staff touts the strongest track record of transforming guys into NFL talent, which was another big reason he picked Texas.

Matthews' official visit to Austin on June 13 clearly made a difference. He had a chance to see the facilities, meet the current players, and experience the campus. It was the moment that solidified his feeling that Texas would be an ideal place for Matthews to grow, both as an athlete and a person. After that visit, Matthews and his family sent the message of a lifetime captioned “#AllGasNoBrakes.”

While South Carolina made a last effort to convince Matthews during his final official visit, Texas ended up ringing the loudest bell. Matthews mentioned the developmental plan, winning tradition, and Austin's energy as key reasons for his choice. With Matthews now a part of Texas' recruiting class, the Longhorns add to an already top-notch recruiting class ranking among the best in the country.

