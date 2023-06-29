After a shocking trade that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to Beantown, the 2018 All-Star was officially introduced by the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The Latvian big man is no stranger to new teams, but he seemed especially excited to get to play alongside stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

During his introductory press conference, Porziņģis made it clear that he'll try and help Boston's star duo any way he can, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“I want to come here to make life easier for those guys,” he said. “Hopefully with my skill set and my talent, I can take some pressure off of these guys and that’s it. I come here to try to make this team better.”

For the past four years or so, Tatum and Brown have been in charge of leading the C's to victory. They've gotten close to the promised land, however, they still haven't delivered Boston an elusive 18th championship. Sensing that another major roster addition was necessary, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens landed Porziņģis fresh off a career year.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season, the 27-year-old averaged 23.2 points per game on 49.8% shooting from the field. With that kind of offensive talent, Porziņģis can be a significant boon to the Green Team, as Tatum and Brown have had to carry the load for a large share of their careers.

While Boston's terrific tandem has played with other stars, none have had a similar skill set to Porziņģis. The 7-foot-3 center can post up, wreak havoc on the pick-and-roll, and practically shoot it over any player in the league. His offensive game is something Boston hasn't had in a big man since the legendary Kevin Garnett.

Although Porziņģis has had health concerns in the past, another healthy year for him could do wonders for the C's. And at the very least, it sounds like the former Washington Wizard is happy to be wearing green.