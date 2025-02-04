NBA 2K25 features locker codes which players can redeem to get some sweet rewards in MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Like previous entries, these locker codes are dropped randomly throughout the year and are only available for a limited time. Unfortunately, not everyone knows about these codes or how to redeem them. Therefore, we listed all active Locker Codes in NBA 2K25 for your convenience.

All NBA 2K25 Locker Codes For MyTEAM & MyCAREER

Expand Tweet

Here are the current active NBA 2K25 Locker Codes for the month of February, 2025:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD ROOKIE-MVP-OPAL-ELTON-BRAND Galaxy Opal Elton Brand + All-Star Event Card BACK-IN-THE-BAY-2K Pink Diamond Damian Lillard + Pro Standard All-Star 25 Button-Up Shirt

EXPIRED:

CODE REWARD BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-7944-2421 (First 250 to Redeem) 10,000 VC

BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-6145-7443 (First 250 to Redeem) 10,000 VC

BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-3487-3622 (First 250 to Redeem) 10,000 VC

BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-4923-4593 (First 125 to Redeem) 25,000 VC

BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-3741-6103 (First 125 to Redeem) 25,000 VC

BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-1384-1896 (First 125 to Redeem) 25,000 VC

BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-6581-1315 (First 50 to Redeem) 50,000 VC

BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-0652-7480 (First 50 to Redeem) 50,000 VC

BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-9058-3799 (First 50 to Redeem) 50,000 VC

BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-5097-4153 (First 25 to Redeem) 100,000 VC

BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-3198-6124 (First 25 to Redeem) 100,000 VC

MYTEAM-4CNC2 Deluxe Pack MYTEAM-HAY6N Deluxe Pack MYTEAM-DVK27 Deluxe Pack MYTEAM-EMZ7F Deluxe Pack MYTEAM-99VTC Deluxe Pack MYTEAM-43LDG Deluxe Pack

2K25-MYTEAM-LUKA-BOOKER Amethyst Luka Doncic or Amethyst Devin Booker

THANKSGIVING-PINK-DIAMOND Pink Diamond Chauncey Billips, Chris Kaman, C.J. McCollum, Jamal Masburn, or Wally Szczerbiak

NBA2K-TNT-MT25 Series 1 Amethyst Choice Pack WATCH-NBA2K-TNT9 Series 1 Amethyst Option Pack 2K25-TRUTV-PL4Y Series 1 Amethyst Option Pack

TNT-NBA2K-ALT2 Series 1 Amethyst Choice Pack

12DAYS-OF-POLAR Cardigan Shirt (MyPLAYER) 2XP-MT-COINS-12DAYS 2X Double XP Coins (MyTEAM)

HOLIDAY-SHIRT-TIME-12DAYS Holiday Shirt (MyCAREER)

MYTEAM-12DAYS-DELUXE-PACK Deluxe Pack 12DAYS-WINTER-PEACOAT Peacoat (MyCAREER)

HOLIDAY-SCARF-12DAYS Holiday Scarf (MyPLAYER)

12DAYS-MT-HIDDEN-GEMS Hidden Gems Ruby Option Pack

MT-HOF-BADGE-12DAYS HOF Badge Option Pack

12DAYS-HAPPY-HOLIDAYS Pink Diamond Player

MLK-DAY-2K25-MYTEAM Pink Diamond Reward Ball Drop

MYCAREER-MLK-DAY-2025 Double XP Token & MLK Day Medallion Necklace

2K25-MYTEAM-LNY Lunar New Year Pack

MyTEAM-LUNAR-NEW-YEAR Lunar New Year Event Card Award Pack

How To Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K25

There are several ways to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K25, depending on which mode/menu you're on.

How to Redeem Locker Codes in the MyTEAM Menu

In MyTEAM, head to the Market and scroll down to Locker Codes

How to Redeem Locker Codes in MyCAREER

In MyCAREER, pause and enter the Options/Quit Menu

Scroll towards the bottom to see the Locker Code Menu

Overall, Redeeming Locker Codes in NBA 2K25 is pretty easy. However, the main challenge comes from just keeping up with the latest locker codes. With some codes only available for a limited time, you need to constantly check for codes. It doesn't hurt to see if there are any new codes every time you boot up NBA 2K25.

Overall, that includes all active NBA 2K25 Locker Codes so far. We'll continue to update the list throughout the season so you do not miss out on any rewards. Speaking of Seasons, NBA 2K25 once again allows cross-progression. This means you can earn seasonal rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER regardless of which one you play. So hit the court and play some basketball this week and start leveling up.

Additionally, check out some of our other guides for NBA 2K25, like how to scan your face into MyCAREER. Furthermore, you should always remember to watch each new episode of 2KTV every week to earn some more rewards, including VC!

NBA 2K25 officially launched, bringing an all-new dribble engine, returning features, and much more. Perhaps one of the biggest improvements is that PC players can now play the same version of 2K25 as PS5 and Xbox Series X players are.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.