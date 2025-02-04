NBA 2K25 features locker codes which players can redeem to get some sweet rewards in MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Like previous entries, these locker codes are dropped randomly throughout the year and are only available for a limited time. Unfortunately, not everyone knows about these codes or how to redeem them. Therefore, we listed all active Locker Codes in NBA 2K25 for your convenience.

All NBA 2K25 Locker Codes For MyTEAM & MyCAREER

Here are the current active NBA 2K25 Locker Codes for the month of February, 2025:

ACTIVE:

CODEREWARD
ROOKIE-MVP-OPAL-ELTON-BRANDGalaxy Opal Elton Brand + All-Star Event Card
BACK-IN-THE-BAY-2KPink Diamond Damian Lillard + Pro Standard All-Star 25 Button-Up Shirt

EXPIRED:

CODEREWARD
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-7944-2421 (First 250 to Redeem)10,000 VC
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-6145-7443 (First 250 to Redeem)10,000 VC
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-3487-3622 (First 250 to Redeem)10,000 VC
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-4923-4593 (First 125 to Redeem)25,000 VC
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-3741-6103 (First 125 to Redeem)25,000 VC
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-1384-1896 (First 125 to Redeem)25,000 VC
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-6581-1315 (First 50 to Redeem)50,000 VC
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-0652-7480 (First 50 to Redeem)50,000 VC
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-9058-3799 (First 50 to Redeem)50,000 VC
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-5097-4153 (First 25 to Redeem)100,000 VC
BALL-OVER-EVERYTHING-3198-6124 (First 25 to Redeem)100,000 VC
MYTEAM-4CNC2Deluxe Pack
MYTEAM-HAY6NDeluxe Pack
MYTEAM-DVK27Deluxe Pack
MYTEAM-EMZ7FDeluxe Pack
MYTEAM-99VTCDeluxe Pack
MYTEAM-43LDGDeluxe Pack
2K25-MYTEAM-LUKA-BOOKERAmethyst Luka Doncic or Amethyst Devin Booker
THANKSGIVING-PINK-DIAMONDPink Diamond Chauncey Billips, Chris Kaman, C.J. McCollum, Jamal Masburn, or Wally Szczerbiak
NBA2K-TNT-MT25Series 1 Amethyst Choice Pack
WATCH-NBA2K-TNT9Series 1 Amethyst Option Pack
2K25-TRUTV-PL4YSeries 1 Amethyst Option Pack
TNT-NBA2K-ALT2Series 1 Amethyst Choice Pack
12DAYS-OF-POLARCardigan Shirt (MyPLAYER)
2XP-MT-COINS-12DAYS2X Double XP Coins (MyTEAM)
HOLIDAY-SHIRT-TIME-12DAYSHoliday Shirt (MyCAREER)
MYTEAM-12DAYS-DELUXE-PACKDeluxe Pack
12DAYS-WINTER-PEACOATPeacoat (MyCAREER)
HOLIDAY-SCARF-12DAYSHoliday Scarf (MyPLAYER)
12DAYS-MT-HIDDEN-GEMSHidden Gems Ruby Option Pack
MT-HOF-BADGE-12DAYSHOF Badge Option Pack
12DAYS-HAPPY-HOLIDAYSPink Diamond Player
MLK-DAY-2K25-MYTEAMPink Diamond Reward Ball Drop
MYCAREER-MLK-DAY-2025Double XP Token & MLK Day Medallion Necklace
2K25-MYTEAM-LNYLunar New Year Pack
MyTEAM-LUNAR-NEW-YEARLunar New Year Event Card Award Pack

How To Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K25

There are several ways to Redeem Locker Codes in NBA 2K25, depending on which mode/menu you're on.

How to Redeem Locker Codes in the MyTEAM Menu

  • In MyTEAM, head to the Market and scroll down to Locker Codes

How to Redeem Locker Codes in MyCAREER

  • In MyCAREER, pause and enter the Options/Quit Menu
  • Scroll towards the bottom to see the Locker Code Menu

Overall, Redeeming Locker Codes in NBA 2K25 is pretty easy. However, the main challenge comes from just keeping up with the latest locker codes. With some codes only available for a limited time, you need to constantly check for codes. It doesn't hurt to see if there are any new codes every time you boot up NBA 2K25.

Overall, that includes all active NBA 2K25 Locker Codes so far. We'll continue to update the list throughout the season so you do not miss out on any rewards. Speaking of Seasons, NBA 2K25 once again allows cross-progression. This means you can earn seasonal rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER regardless of which one you play. So hit the court and play some basketball this week and start leveling up.

Additionally, check out some of our other guides for NBA 2K25, like how to scan your face into MyCAREER. Furthermore, you should always remember to watch each new episode of 2KTV every week to earn some more rewards, including VC!

NBA 2K25 officially launched, bringing an all-new dribble engine, returning features, and much more. Perhaps one of the biggest improvements is that PC players can now play the same version of 2K25 as PS5 and Xbox Series X players are.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.