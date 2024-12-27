After spraining his left ankle in the Boston Celtics' Christmas Day loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers, via the latest NBA injury report.

In 13 minutes on the floor against the 76ers, Porzingis had nine points, two rebounds and three assists. He shot 3-of-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Porzingis has been impactful for the Celtics this season when available, but he missed the beginning of the season due to an injury that occurred during the team's NBA Championship run over the summer. He has appeared in 11 games for Boston this season and is averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.2 minutes of action.

In addition to Porzingis, Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is also listed as questionable due to a right shoulder impingement. Holiday did not appear in Boston's Christmas Day contest against Philadelphia.

Tipoff for the Celtics' game against the Pacers is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Who must step up for Celtics in Kristaps Porzingis' absence

The Celtics are hungry for a win over the Pacers after dropping three of their last four games, unfamiliar territory for them this season.

They could be without two important players, Porzingis and Holiday. Who needs to step up for the Celtics if that is the case?

Al Horford comes to mind as he helped the Celtics during Porzingis' absence throughout the playoff run that earned them their 18th NBA Championship. Horford, in his age 38 season, averages 28.1 minutes per game, but that number increased to 33 after Porzingis went down against the 76ers.

Horford finished the game with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block, helping Boston get back into the game in the fourth quarter. Horford has filled Porzingis' shoes before and is capable of doing so again.

When it comes to filling the gap left by Holiday, the Celtics can take their pick. Boston's star-studded guard rotation featuring Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, as well as Payton Pritchard providing depth, this is not a position where the absence of one player is detrimental to the team's success.