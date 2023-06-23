It's safe to say Kendrick Perkins is not happy with the Boston Celtics' decision to trade Marcus Smart in order to acquire Kristaps Porzingis.

To recall, the Celtics made the decision to part ways with Smart, sending him to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that landed them Porzingis and a couple of first-round picks. Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards got Mike Muscala, Danilo Gallinari and the 35th pick in the 2023 Draft from Boston, as well as Tyus Jones from Memphis.

Boston has consistently failed to go over the championship hump in the postseason. They made it to the NBA Finals in the 2022 playoffs but lost to the Golden State Warriors, and then this 2023, they bowed down to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. With that said, it's somewhat understandable why they felt the need to make a change.

Acquiring Porzingis, who is coming off one of his healthiest and most productive seasons, is certainly a huge gamble for the Celtics. However, it also gives them significant firepower that could help them play with more consistency. KP also brings some solid shot-blocking, which should be beneficial for the Boston defense.

Despite that, however, Perkins couldn't accept the fact that the Celtics dealt away the heart and soul of the team. For him, it was clear the Beantown squad ran out of patience, failing to learn from the Denver Nuggets who kept their core and only made minor moves to strengthen the supporting crew around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

I’m still not over the Celtics trading Marcus Smart… and TBH I don’t know how long it may take! Still doesn’t make sense to me. Carry the hell on… https://t.co/OVK08BJE5c — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 23, 2023

It remains to be seen how the trade will pan out for the Celtics. They definitely have a huge potential with a Big 3 featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. Nonetheless, losing a locker room leader in Marcus Smart, as Kendrick Perkins hinted, could be disastrous.

Only time will tell if the Celtics win or lose the trade, but fans are surely hoping that Perkins is wrong with his assessment.