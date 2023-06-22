The Boston Celtics have gone through a rollercoaster of a night. Kristaps Porzingis was supposedly headed to the team in a trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards. Brad Stevens was working his magic not until it reportedly fell through.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Celtics' trade for Kristaps Porzingis is still alive. They could get the Wizards' star player in an opt-in and trade scenario. This time around the Clippers are not involved in the trade. It allows the Celtics to continue pursuing him.

Moreover, the Celtics did not want to wait any longer for the Clippers to acquire Malcolm Brogdon. Los Angeles had an issue regarding the health and injuries of the Sixth Man of the Year. The Celtics can now try to trade for Kristaps Porzingis up front without a facilitating team but they may have to give up more. They could also try to find another team that is willing to facilitate the trade such that it goes through.

There is another option for Boston to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. It would be through the Wizards player's decision to decline his $36 million player option. This makes him a free agent available to be signed.

The Celtics are well on their way to getting banner number 18. Making Kristaps Porzingis opt-in allows them to build their own big three with Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum. This rivals the new super team that is forming in Phoenix with their recent acquisition of Bradley Beal. The 2023-24 season is looking bright for Beantown.