The Chicago Cubs have earned one World Series title in the last 100-plus years. They have won just two National League pennants since 1945. Naturally, fans are going to be thin on patience after watching the organization potentially squander an opportunity to truly fortify their championship aspirations at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer added roster depth in the form of four former All-Stars, but perhaps the franchise could have done a bit more.

Nevertheless, the Cubbies are making room for their new arrivals. They are optioning catcher/designated hitter Moises Ballesteros and right-handed relief pitcher Gavin Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa, per Marquee Sports Network's Taylor McGregor. Utility man Willi Castro and relievers Andrew Kittredge and Taylor Rogers have all reported to Chicago and are active heading into Friday night's home game versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Veteran starting pitcher Michael Soroka, who rounds up the Cubs' quartet of trade acquisitions, is expected to take the mound imminently. Additionally, the organization designated 2022 World Series champ Ryan Pressly for assignment on Thursday.

Ballesteros, the 47th-ranked prospect in baseball, is 4-for-18 with a .578 OPS in a minuscule MLB sample size. Although the 21-year-old Venezuelan recorded a three-run double in Wednesday's series-salvaging victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, Hoyer obviously does not believe he is ready to carry a regular role on a championship contender. Apparently, there is no opening for Hollowell, either. The 2019 sixth-round draft pick has a 1.23 ERA through 7 1/3 innings this season.

Cubs did not light off fireworks like some fans anticipated

Every move the Cubs make will come with even more scrutiny after they were unable to secure one of the top available pitchers at the deadline. The decision to pass on Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcantara and the other notable hurlers who were under club control for multiple years is understandable, but Hoyer also failed to acquire an impactful rental option like Merrill Kelly.

Soroka is far removed from a terrific 2019 campaign. The injury-prone righty posted a 4.87 ERA in 16 starts for the Washington Nationals. Considering he will enter free agency at the end of the season and is unlikely to factor into Chicago's long-term plans, the front office might have benefited more from rolling the dice on a playoff-proven pitcher like Kelly or Charlie Morton.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell will trust Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd to carry the rotation and hope that impressive rookie Cade Horton can stay hot and log valuable innings this postseason. However, even if Michael Soroka offers inadequate production, there is reason to believe the club's other additions can make a positive difference moving forward.

What can the new guys do in the Windy City?

Willi Castro can slide all over the field and recorded 33 stolen bases in 2023. He brings versatility to a top-notch position-player group that includes MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong, established star Kyle Tucker, underrated slugger Michael Busch and defensively sharp middle infielders Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner. Chicago also brought in some bullpen reinforcements.

Left-hander Taylor Rogers could prove important in an NL playoffs gauntlet that will likely feature a bevy of sensational southpaw hitters. He tallied a noteworthy 2.45 ERA in 40 appearances with the Reds. Andrew Kittredge is also competent and experienced, leaving the squad with a healthy supply of relievers Counsell can call upon during the final stretch of the 2025 campaign.

Is that enough, though? With the San Diego Padres, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies all attacking the trade market, and the Milwaukee Brewers presently occupying first place in the National League Central, the Cubs' World Series path may just got even more arduous. Jed Hoyer, who signed a contract extension earlier this week, is going to be stuck under the microscope for the remainder of the season.

Of course, none of that will matter if his moves pay off in October. Chicago's newcomers will try to make a great first impression at Wrigley Field this weekend.