There is nothing like the thrill of seeing all the trades happen on MLB Trade Deadline day. In 2025, MLB made history with the trade of two twin brothers within minutes of each other. That has never happened before.

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Taylor Rogers to the Chicago Cubs, while the San Francisco Giants traded his brother, Tyler Rogers, to the New York Mets. Both the Cubs and Mets will be in the postseason and need bullpen depth to further boost their chances of winning a World Series.

According to The Athletic, the Rogers brothers are the third pair of brothers to be traded on the same day, but are the first set of twins.

“So yes, of course they’re the first twins traded on the same day. And according to the great Sarah Langs of MLB, only two other sets of non-twin brothers have ever been traded, in separate deals, on the same day: Hal and Danny Breeden in 1970, and Hank and Ed Sauer in 1949. If only there had been such a thing as a Weird and Wild column back then!”

The Rogers have been in the league for a while; however, Taylor is the one who has been traded the most. Taylor has been traded five times. He started his career with the Minnesota Twins and was later traded to the San Diego Padres. The Padres then traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers the same season for Josh Hader. After signing with the San Fransico Giants, they traded him to the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds traded him to the Pirates, where he was immediately flipped to the Cubs.

Now, the Cubs hope to see the southpaw make an immediate impact on a winning team.

Tyler is right-handed but has a unique pitching style. He has been a Giant for his entire career. His time with the Mets will be the first time he hasn't worn a Giant uniform. Rogers has been an excellent reliever for San Francisco since 2019, boasting a career ERA of 2.79.