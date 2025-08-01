The New York Yankees were one of the most active teams at the MLB trade deadline. While they did not add a starting pitcher, they picked up three relievers and four position players. The Yankees made a stunning move just hours after the deadline, releasing Marcus Stroman. Robert Murray of Fansided broke the news on Friday.

“The Yankees released Marcus Stroman,” Murray reported. The team also made it official, along with adding the deadline acquisitions to the roster. “Prior to [Friday's] game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Added RHP David Bednar (#53), RHP Jake Bird (#59), RHP Camilo Doval (#75), and INF/OF José Caballero (#72) to the active roster. Released RHP Marcus Stroman from the roster.”

The Yankees signed Stroman in free agency before the 2024 season, giving him a two-year deal with a vesting option for 2026. He was okay in 2023, posting a 4.31 ERA in 30 appearances in the regular season. But he was not part of the postseason pitching plan as he did not make an appearance.

This season started out dramatically for Stroman, who did not take kindly to being a part of trade rumors. He showed up one day late to spring training, confidently declaring he was a starter and would not pitch out of the bullpen. Injuries forced him into the rotation, but then he suffered an injury early in the season.

Stroman was out from April 11 to June 29 with a knee injury. Since he has returned, he has made six starts with a 4.55 ERA. With Cam Schlittler performing well in the majors and Luis Gil coming back, Stroman was the odd man out.

Stroman is now a free agent and can be signed by any team that did not get a starter before the deadline. Two of his former teams, the Cubs and Mets, could use a starter. Where will Stroman land?

