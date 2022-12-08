By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The fact that the Boston Celtics own the best record in the NBA today makes it almost easy to forget that they don’t even have Robert Williams in the mix yet. The All-Defense center underwent surgery on his knee during the summer and he has yet to play a single minute this season.

Well, that’s all about to change for Williams and the Celtics.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN recently provided a timely update on the Robert Williams injury front, and it is sure to get Celtics fans fired up:

“Getting closer,” Woj said. “He’s been practicing. He’s made great progress on that offseason surgery. The timeline right now is still potentially 10 to 12 days, but don’t rule out the possibility that Robert Williams wakes up one day and decides he’s ready to return.”

Woj says on NBA Today that Celtics big man Robert Williams is "getting closer" to returning to action. His timeline: 10-12 days#BleedGreenpic.twitter.com/lhnwmxEMnm — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 7, 2022

Woj just confirmed that Williams is set to return within two weeks’ time. He also hinted, however, that the Celtics big man could come back sooner than expected, depending on how he progresses in his recovery over the coming days. Let’s not forget that this is the same man who shattered his injury timetable last season by returning to the lineup for the playoffs less than a month after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus.

Either way, the Celtics are now set to get an early Christmas present with Robert Williams coming back into the fold in the very near future. Boston is just going to get better from here on out.