November 30, 2022

By Daniel Donabedian · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 17-4, and they’ve done it all without starting center Robert Williams III. Boston’s injured big man is inching towards a return, though, as he was even seen scrimmaging at practice earlier Wednesday.

In what’s surely a welcome sight for Celtics fans, Williams was seen playing against fellow center Noah Vonleh and swatting a shot during the scrimmage:

While the NBA All-Defensive Second Teamer wasn’t exactly playing at game speed, it’s good to see him out on the court again. Timelord still has more time to take off this season, as he’s not expected to return until late December due to his last knee surgery.

With the league’s top offense, the Celtics aren’t in any rush to hurry Robert Williams back. They’ve been playing excellent without him so far, as the C’s have posted historic offensive numbers and taken down talented teams like Denver, Atlanta, Memphis, and others during his absence.

However, that’s not to say that Boston wouldn’t love having him return to play. Timelord would undoubtedly strengthen the Celtics’ shot blocking, paint protection, and overall rebounding, which are all areas they haven’t excelled at this year. In three out of their four losses this season, the C’s were outscored in the paint as well as outrebounded, so it’s evident that there are still flaws in this squad that could be corrected.

If Williams gets back to full strength, the Celtics have a great chance to continue their dominance this regular season. And while it’d be nice to have him for Boston’s difficult road trip next week (with games versus Toronto, Phoenix, and Golden State), rest is imperative for the former first-round pick.

Health is wealth for the Celtics, and if they can keep Robert Williams and other key guys on the court without injury issues, their chances of bringing home an NBA title come June are higher than ever.