Malcolm Brogdon and the Boston Celtics laid an egg in the biggest game of their season to this point. The Celtics lost Sunday night’s Game 3 against the Miami Heat by a final score of 128-102. Brogdon, the NBA’s 2023 Sixth Man of the Year winner, put together arguably his worst performance of the entire postseason. He scored zero points on 0-for-6 shooting from the field and 0-for-3 from behind the three-point arc.

On Monday, Brogdon spoke to the media about Boston’s crushing Game 3 loss, and he gave a painfully honest assessment of being down 3-0 in the series, per a tweet from NBC Sports Boston:

“It’s definitely stunning… I think in the Atlanta & Philly series we got away with things that now are biting us.”

Malcolm Brogdon on being down 3-0: "It's definitely stunning… I think in the Atlanta & Philly series we got away with things that now are biting us" pic.twitter.com/8sNEqZG1dS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 22, 2023

Malcolm Brogdon, 30, is in his seventh year in the NBA and first as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.5 turnovers, and 1.6 personal fouls per game across 67 appearances this season (zero starts).

The former Virginia star shot the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point line in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Brogdon’s 44.4% three-point percentage was the highest of his entire pro career.

Malcolm Brogdon and the Boston Celtics have a must-win Game 4 ahead of them on Tuesday night. If they lose to the Heat again, their season will be over. With this in mind, here’s to hoping that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both put together masterclasses on Tuesday so that the Celtics can avoid elimination and keep their season alive.