On Saturday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel gave a lighthearted nod to President Donald Trump while discussing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s health and development during an NFL Network interview. As the team wraps up its second week of training camp ahead of the 2025 season, McDaniel referenced a recent public remark by Trump that highlighted Tagovailoa’s need to stay healthy.

“I think if I was concerned about how serious he’s taking his part in staying healthy, I think he got an executive order last night to stay healthy if I’m not mistaken,” McDaniel joked during his interview with Tom Pelissero and Brian Baldinger.

McDaniel then praised Tagovailoa’s maturity and leadership, emphasizing his impact within the locker room and ability to tune out distractions.

“It’s been cool to watch him really evolve into who he is on the national stage, but more so like, really in his own skin be the true leader of the team and it’s real and authentic,” McDaniel said. “And all he’s done with a ton of noise, focus on the right stuff so there’s a lot of things that go into staying healthy, but first and foremost you have to prioritize – really acknowledge what you mean to the team and I think in years past he lives and embraces controllables and he’s not afraid of any work so guys are responding.”

President Trump had spoken about Tagovailoa on Thursday at the White House while announcing an executive order to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test, which had been discontinued since the 2012–2013 school year. Trump listed Tagovailoa as one of the athletes named to the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

“Saquon Barkley was on the council and Tua Tagovailoa the quarterback, he’s been fantastic,” Trump said. “When he’s not injured, he’s great. He’s gotta stay healthy. He’s a great guy.”

Tagovailoa, entering his fifth NFL season, is aiming to bounce back after a difficult 2024 campaign. Limited to just 11 games due to injuries, he still managed 2,867 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He led the league in completion percentage at 72.9% and posted a 101.4 passer rating.

The Dolphins finished 8-9 last season and are looking to reestablish themselves in the AFC playoff race. Miami opens its preseason schedule next Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.