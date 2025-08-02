Within a month remaining until the start of the 2025 season, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was reportedly arrested on Friday night on a felony charge of possessing an assault weapon. Within hours of the report, Perryman's agent, Ron Butler, has released an initial statement.

Butler, the CEO of Agency1 Sports, provided a vague response to the report, stating that he is still “gathering facts” about the arrest. Butler said he “remains confident” that Perryman will sort the situation out in a timely manner, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“We are aware of the recent reports regarding Denzel Perryman’s arrest in Los Angeles,” Butler said, via Rapoport. “At this time, we are still gathering facts and will fully cooperate with the process. Denzel is a respected veteran in the NFL and a dedicated father, teammate, and professional. While we do not take this situation lightly, we remain confident that the matter will be resolved fairly and in accordance with the law. Out of respect for the process and all parties involved, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Perryman, 32, is preparing for his second season back with the Chargers. Los Angeles, then known as the San Diego Chargers, initially drafted him in 2015, but Perryman signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. After three years away, he returned to the franchise in 2024.

Perryman was reportedly arrested on his way to a gun range, according to the initial report from TMZ. However, his possession of two assault rifles caught officers' eyes when they searched his car, due to them being illegal in California. Perryman was detained and placed in county jail on Friday night, where he remains until his court date on Tuesday, per TMZ.

Perryman was at the Chargers' preseason opener, the 2025 Hall of Fame game, but did not suit up. After starting all 11 of his games in 2024, Perryman has been fighting to keep his spot in the starting lineup through training camp. Los Angeles has been high on 2024 third-round pick Junior Colson, who has been pushing Perryman for the starting job.

Given the timing of his arrest, Perryman's legal situation could bleed into the start of the regular season. However, depending on the nature of his charges, he should be able to resolve them before the Chargers' Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5.