Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is getting some more bad news this offseason. Sanders is dealing with arm soreness and having to sit out team practice Saturday, per The Chronicle-Telegram in Ohio.

“For the first time Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders didn’t get any team reps. They all went to Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel,” reporter Scott Petrak wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There's no information yet on how long Sanders may be out. The Browns are breaking in two rookie quarterbacks in training camp this season, with Sanders and Gabriel both getting reps. Both of those play callers were drafted by the team in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders played his college football for his father, Coach Deion Sanders, at Jackson State and then Colorado. Sanders was drafted in the fifth round of this year's draft.

Shedeur Sanders had impressed at Browns training camp

The Browns quarterback was turning in some good performances at camp, before getting hurt.

“Throughout his first week of NFL training camp, Sanders has completed 70% of his passes in team drills, with five touchdowns and no interceptions, according to BetMGM,” Owen O'Connor wrote for USA Today. “These stats should be taken with a grain of salt, as he is currently facing the second and third-team defenses. Still, having zero turnovers in his initial opportunities has made a positive impact on his reputation in Berea.”

Sanders has had some turbulence in his life after joining the Browns. He was cited twice for speeding in Ohio by law enforcement this offseason. Those incidents caused a lot of uproar in the press. Even Sanders' own brother Shilo Sanders made a joke about it in a viral video.

Browns fans hope that Sanders can return to the field soon. Cleveland starts their NFL preseason schedule against the Carolina Panthers, on August 8. Time will tell if Sanders can play a lot of snaps in that game.