Marcus Smart has now missed four games for the Boston Celtics with an ankle injury. He’s expected to sit out his fifth straight contest on Wednesday when Boston hosts Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in the TD Garden. At this point, there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel just yet for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Smart has himself provided a timely update on the status of his ankle sprain. The good news is that according to the 28-year-old, there have been “small improvements” with regard to his road to recovery. However, the downside is that Smart still has no idea when he’s going to be able to return. The Celtics star refused to commit to a potential return prior to the All-Star break which means that he could be out of action for another three weeks. At this point, Smart and the Celtics are just “taking it day by day” and see how the ankle responds to the rehab.

This does not exactly inspire confidence for Celtics fans as they await the return of their star point guard. Boston has struggled mightily without Smart in the mix, going 1-3 in the four games he’s been out of action thus far. This includes a disappointing 15-point loss against the Orlando Magic, who currently occupy the 13th spot in the East with a 20-31 record.

The Marcus Smart-less Celtics are coming off a big win against their bitter rivals in the Los Angeles Lakers, though. They will want to keep it going on Wednesday as they start February with a highly-anticipated matchup against the always-entertaining Kyrie Irving and his Nets.