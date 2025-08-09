The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. Rob Thomson's squad is 6-4 over their last ten games heading into their game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. With Bryce Harper leading the way, the belief in Philadelphia's ability is extremely high. However, players like Kyle Schwarber, Jose Alvarado, and Harrison Bader could be key.

The Phillies' moves at the MLB trade deadline were underrated to say the least. Philadelphia's acquisition of Jhoan Duran could be one of the deadline's best moves. The All-Star closer has been electric for the Phillies since arriving. However, he isn't the only Minnesota Twins player Philadelphia brought in. Bader's addition is important, even if it did not receive as much fanfare.

The Phillies didn't trade for Alvarado at the trade deadline, but he might as well be a mid-season addition. The reliever has not pitched for Philadelphia much this season thanks to a PED suspension. However, his return adds another veteran arm to a formidable bullpen. Thomson is excited to have his full arsenal back and ready to go with the postseason looming.

For a team that usually sits near the top of the National League each season, the Phillies lack postseason success. After back-to-back deep runs in 2023 and 2024, Philadelphia fell short last season. The pressure is on Thomson and his coaching staff to avenge a 3-1 NLDS loss to the New York Mets from 2024. If they don't make it far again, the consequences could be severe.

If nothing else, Philadelphia's 2025 roster is one of their best in recent history. They did not have as many All-Stars as teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Detroit Tigers, but their talent is undeniable. Making the right adjustments could take them from contender to champion.

Jose Alvarado needs as many reps as possible

Alvarado's last outing for the Phillies came on May 16. Since then, MLB gave him an 80-game suspension, robbing Thomson of one of his key setup pitchers. Philadelphia is getting him ready for a rehab assignment ahead of his return to the roster. However, all of their preparation is nothing compared to what real game action feels like. That experience is a vital piece to his return.

Alvarado is almost done with his eighth season in the major leagues. He has 23 playoff appearances under his belt with 21.2 innings pitched. If he had been pitching throughout the 2025 regular season, he would have been a leader for the Phillies. However, the situation that he finds himself in has changed. Now, he needs time to get back into a rhythm.

When it comes to bullpens that potential playoff teams can throw out in tight spots, Philadelphia has one of best lineups. If Alvarado can't get back to where he was before the suspension, he is a liability instead of a strength. The Phillies veteran regrets what he did and is ready to go once again. Thomson needs to give Alvarado as many chances as he can get before the playoffs.

Harrison Bader needs to slot in at left field

Bader's career is an interesting one. Players that move around the league as much as he has are usually viewed as damaged goods. However, Bader has contributed at almost every single one of his stops. The Phillies are the sixth team of his major league career. Bader made a big impact early in his tenure with Philadelphia, even if he wasn't the biggest name on the trade market.

At this point in his career, Bader brings the most value to Thomson's team on defense. In a position that gets as much action as left field, having a good player there could swing a playoff series. Bader can do everything that the Phillies need to do with almost no drama. Philadelphia has dealt with Max Kepler accusing the organization of lying to him, making Bader an attractive option.

Bader walks into a lineup where he doesn't need to do much of anything at the plate. His track record in the postseason is good enough for a contender to take a chance at the deadline. Bader is happy to be with the Phillies and appears ready to contribute to their playoff aspirations. Perhaps this is the year where the veteran gets traded to the eventual World Series champions.

The leadoff spot is perfect for Kyle Schwarber

If the Phillies go all the way this season, Schwarber will be a big reason why. The slugger hit his 41st home run of the season to give Philadelphia a lead against the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. The solo shot puts him right in the home run race alongside Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. Winning the race isn't important to Schwarber, but winning another title is.

Throughout his career, Schwarber is known for hitting leadoff home runs. However, Thomson has him batting second in the Phillies' order almost every single night. Making that small a change seems insignificant, but the one or two runs it generates over the course of a single postseason could boost the Phillies to a title. It's just a matter of Thomson looking at the numbers.

Compared to Trea Turner, Schwarber's numbers are better almost across the board. Any player slashing .255/.379/.588 with a .967 OPS should be leading off, regardless of the roster. In 2025, Schwarber has arguably been the Phillies best hitter, full stop. If he can remain this hot in the playoffs, getting him as many at-bats as possible is a no-brainer for Thomson and the coaching staff.