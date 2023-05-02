Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Boston Celtics just lost at home to a Philadelphia 76ers team missing its superstar in Joel Embiid. Naturally, the unforgiving Beantown fans and all of NBA Twitter are mad and absolutely horrified over the poor showing.

Boston led by as much as 14 points in the contest, but the Sixers fought hard and was able to cut then deficit and tie the game at 87-87 heading to the fourth quarter. The Celtics were so close to winning as they were ahead 115-114 with less than 15 seconds left. However, a James Harden triple gave Philly the lead for good before closing the game with the 119-115 victory.

Harden exploded for 45 points in the contest, going 17-of-30 from the field as he kept the Celtics confused on what to do to stop him.

It should have been an easy win for the Celtics considering that the Sixers are already without Embiid. Instead, they got a shocking beating that would only raise concerns about their title aspirations.

With that said, Celtics and NBA fans didn’t hold back in their criticisms of the team now that they fell behind in the series 0-1.

“What a failure. All-around failure,” NBA reporter and Celtics fan Keith Smith wrote on Twitter.

“Do the Celtics know that Milwaukee is home for the summer and Philadelphia’s best player is injured?” NBA insider Marc Stein added.

“I’ve been telling the man across from me on Undisputed all season that there’s something missing in this year’s Celtics. They just lost to PAUL REED’S Sixers. Not Joel Embiid’s. Paul EmReed’s,” Skip Bayless added.

Here are more reactions to the Celtics’ absolutely shocking defeat:

This version of James Harden is every Celtics fan’s worst nightmare 😳 pic.twitter.com/zU8hGaIeBi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2023

Embiid didn’t play and the Celtics still lost Game 1 at home vs. the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/qMnbsfWyRn — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) May 2, 2023

Live look in at the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/yj40QM3ryp — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) May 2, 2023

It’s definitely a forgettable night for the Celtics. It remains to be seen if they can bounce back in Game 2, but there’s no denying that the Sixers have just given them a huge hit on their confidence with the loss.