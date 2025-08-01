As the New York Liberty officially announced the signing of former WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman on Friday, the team also parted ways with guard Jaylyn Sherrod, issuing a public farewell following her release.

Sherrod, 23, joined the Liberty during the latter half of the 2024 season, signing a series of seven-day contracts after initially going unsigned on opening night. She played a role in the team’s postseason run, helping New York capture its first WNBA championship.

Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb released a statement Friday morning acknowledging Sherrod’s contributions and praising her impact both on and off the court.

“Jaylyn Sherrod is a champion in every sense of the word. She embodies the passion, grit, and relentlessness that define the city of New York,” Kolb said.

“Her rise from undrafted free agent to WNBA Champion is one of the most remarkable stories I’ve had the good fortune to witness, a testament to perseverance, and a powerful reminder to always push the boundaries and never give up.”

Once a Liberty, always a Liberty.🗽 pic.twitter.com/iLnXgDyKqB — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) August 1, 2025

Kolb concluded his statement with a message of gratitude.

“Jaylyn, you’ve left New York better than you found it, and your mark here is everlasting! Once a Liberty, always a Liberty. Go be great, Champ!”

Liberty reshuffle roster as Emma Meesseman arrives and fan-favorite Jaylyn Sherrod departs

Sherrod appeared in 28 games over two seasons with New York, averaging 1.5 points per game while shooting 38.2% from the field and 29.4% from three-point range. Known for her defensive energy and toughness, she provided key minutes off the bench during the team’s championship campaign.

Sherrod played collegiately at the University of Colorado before going undrafted. She earned her way into the league with the Liberty, becoming a fan favorite for her hustle and determination.

The roster move comes as the Liberty (17-9) prepare for Meesseman’s debut Friday night against the Connecticut Sun. New York officially signed the two-time All-Star and 2019 Finals MVP earlier in the day.

Meesseman, 32, last played in the WNBA in 2022 with the Chicago Sky and spent recent seasons leading the Belgian national team. Her return to the league is expected to strengthen a Liberty roster currently dealing with multiple injuries, including the absence of Breanna Stewart, who is sidelined with a bone bruise in her right knee.

New York is also without forward Nyara Sabally and guard Kennedy Burke due to injuries.

The Liberty have dropped three consecutive games but remain atop the Eastern Conference and second overall in the WNBA standings. Friday’s game against the Sun marks the start of a two-game weekend series in Connecticut.

With Meesseman’s arrival and Sherrod’s departure, New York continues to reshape its roster as the team looks to defend its title and gain momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.