The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of training camp, but one of their star players has not practiced. While the team prepares for an important season, Micah Parsons has sat out, waiting for a new contract. After reports surfaced earlier in the day that the relationship between the two sides was deteriorating, things stepped up a level on Friday. Micah Parsons has submitted a trade request to Cowboys ownership, he announced on social media.

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

At the end of a long-winded note detailing the conversations between Parsons and the Cowboys, he announced his trade desires. “Up to today the team has not had a single conversation with my agent about a contract. Not one demand has been made by my agent about money years or anything else. Still I stayed quiet but again after repeated shots at myself and all the narratives I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally.”

According to Dianna Russini, the Cowboys have no intention of trading Parsons. “The Dallas Cowboys have no intention of trading Micah Parsons, per sources. Still, teams around the league are planning to reach out to check on his availability today.”

Parsons won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and has been a first-team All-Pro twice. An injury took Parsons out for four games, but he still racked up 12 sacks in 13 games. But, according to him, the team has not engaged in contract negotiations.

Parsons is in the final year of his rookie contract after the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option. If he does not sign a contract, he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. If he is traded, it would be an earth-shattering NFL move.