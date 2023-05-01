Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are once again facing off in the postseason. The Sixers need to make the most of the 2023 NBA Playoffs but heading into the second round, there has been an injury concern looming for their most important player. Before the 7:30 PM EST tip-off of Game 1, one question weighs on everyone’s mind: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight in Game 1 vs. the Celtics?

Joel Embiid injury status for Game 1 vs. Celtics

Embiid’s status has been murky in the week leading up to Game 1 at TD Garden. His official status on the NBA injury report is doubtful. Shams Charania reported on FanDuel TV’s show “Run It Back” that he underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment as he tries to get ready to play in a hugely important playoff series.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers speculated that Embiid would be doubtful to play as Philly prepared for Boston. Now, that status is official. Embiid has played through injuries in the playoffs before but the results have not been great. The Sixers have a very, very small shot of getting the best of the Celtics with him hobbled, let alone sidelined. They’re going to need a lot of luck on their side for him to play at the beginning of the series.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are fortunate enough to not have any injuries to worry about besides that of Danilo Gallianri, who is in the process of recovering from an ACL tear.

The answer to the question of if Joel Embiid playing tonight in Game 1 vs. the Celtics has not yet been revealed. By almost all accounts, though, the answer will not please the Sixers or their fans.