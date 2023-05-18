The Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat by a final score of 123-116. One of the biggest reasons why the Celtics lost was a lack of aggressiveness from their best scorer, Jayson Tatum, in the second half of the game. Tatum finished with a team-high 30 points for the Celtics on Wednesday, yet attempted just four shots over the final two frames.

Following the Celtics’ Game 1 loss, ESPN analyst Jay Williams hopped on the morning show Get Up to recap the game and destroyed Tatum for his four-shot second half, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“There is no way in hell he can have four shots in the second half…this team goes the way Jayson Tatum goes.”

"There is no way in hell he can have four shots in the second half…this team goes the way Jayson Tatum goes." Jay Williams on the Celtics' leader JT being gunshy in Game 1 🗣 (via @GetUpESPN)

Jayson Tatum, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 2.9 turnovers per game across 74 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Duke star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Tatum’s 46.6% field-goal percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

Tatum and the Celtics have a pivotal Game 2 ahead of them on Friday night. If they lose at home once again to Butler and the Heat, they will be down 2-0 in the series with Games 3 and 4 in Miami. So here’s to hoping that Tatum puts together a much better second half on Friday night and leads the Celtics to victory.