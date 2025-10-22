The Boston Celtics are tipping off their 2025-26 season with injury concerns, as Jaylen Brown’s status remains uncertain ahead of Wednesday night’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The star guard is listed as questionable with a left hamstring strain suffered during the preseason, while Jayson Tatum remains sidelined until February with an Achilles injury.

The injury to Brown happened during the preseason finale on October 15 against the Toronto Raptors. Though described as a minor tweak, he left the game early and has been slowly working back. He’s since completed two full practices, but his final status will depend on how his leg responds during game-day warmups.

The team took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and posted the injury update Tuesday night, providing clarity ahead of the Celtics' highly anticipated opener.

“Injury Report for tomorrow vs. PHI:

Jaylen Brown (left hamstring strain) – QUESTIONABLE

Jayson Tatum (right achilles repair) – OUT”

The Celtics' depth chart is already being tested to start the season. With Tatum out long-term, Brown is expected to take full control of the offense. He enters the new season after averaging 22.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 campaign. If Brown is ruled out, Boston will likely lean on Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Sam Hauser to carry the offensive load.

From a tactical perspective, the Celtics may shift toward a faster pace and increased ball movement. Veterans like Payton Pritchard, Anfernee Simons and newcomer JD Davison could play supporting roles, while spacing and perimeter shooting become even more important. A win without Brown would show the team’s resilience. A loss could reignite questions about Boston’s early-season identity.

This season begins with more than high expectations — it begins with reflection. After being eliminated in the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinals by the New York Knicks, the Celtics return without the title but with renewed motivation. The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft will be monitored closely—not just for his availability, but for any lingering effects as Boston looks to re-establish itself as a title contender.