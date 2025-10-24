The Los Angeles Chargers dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, 37-10.

In the NFL, you won't see many teams bounce back from a miserable loss as well as the Bolts did this time around. The Indianapolis Colts throttled the Chargers last Sunday, 38-24, and after just three days of rest, the Chargers responded with a blowout victory of their own. The Chargers' defense did not allow the Vikings to achieve much success at all, and the only time they did, it came off an interception, giving the Vikings a short field. LA's defense allowed only 10 points, and they did this without superstar safety Derwin James for most of the game.

James started the game and played the first defensive drive. He made a big play to help stop Carson Wentz and the Vikings on third down. James appeared to be okay, but on that drive, he slightly injured his ankle. This injury is now said to be a low-ankle sprain, and it does not seem to be a major one. James did not return to action, but his defense did not need him out there. James will now get an MRI on the ankle as his team has 10 days off before heading to Tennessee to take on the Titans.

After the win, head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke about the team's ‘violence‘ against the Vikings.

“A good plan executed with violence now is better than a perfect plan a week from now,” Harbaugh said. “You guys were violent and came out here with a physical team. The way you guys were rolling off the ball, the offensive line, defensive line — that was a physical, physical job you got done there. And also, the leadership of this team. K-Mack, Justin, Boze, Joe Alt, Daiyan. All the guys. I thought that was a player-led type of game, so well done.”

The Bolts have a ton of leaders, but James is one of their best leaders. The Chargers won't rush James back to the field, and with the Titans up next, missing that game and getting a full two weeks off might be the best plan for him and the team. After the Titans, the Bolts host the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday Night Football.