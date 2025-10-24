Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown voiced concerns about the impact of legalized sports betting on NBA players, citing “integrity issues” as a growing concern amid ongoing gambling investigations involving league personnel.

Speaking to SNY Knicks ahead of Boston’s matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, Brown addressed the challenges players face in a gambling-influenced environment that he believes was introduced without adequate regard for athletes.

“That whole world was introduced a couple years ago, and I don't think they took players into consideration — especially with the energy, the behavior that goes around gambling and how that directly correlates with players,” Brown said.

“We don't benefit from any of the profits, but we've got to deal with a lot of the extra negativity and scrutiny behind all the gambling stuff. On top of that, it creates more integrity issues.”

The Celtics, who opened their 2025–26 campaign with a 117–116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, will look to bounce back Friday night. Brown led the team in the season opener, scoring 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting while adding six rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

Brown’s remarks come at a time when the NBA is dealing with multiple gambling-related controversies. Several figures — including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier — have been arrested in recent days in connection to federal investigations into illegal betting activity. The league is also still managing the fallout from the lifetime ban of Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter earlier this year, which stemmed from suspicious betting patterns involving player performance.

While Brown did not reference any specific individuals or cases, his comments reflect growing discomfort among active players over how gambling has changed the league’s culture. NBA partnerships with sportsbooks and betting platforms have increased dramatically in recent seasons, integrating betting data into broadcasts and pre-game coverage. Brown acknowledged the complexities of the situation and emphasized the need for broader discussions moving forward.

“I'm not sure what the answer is, but definitely something that people have to spend more time having conversations about,” he said.

The NBA provided ClutchPoints with a statement in regards to Jaylen Brown's comments regarding player safety.

“Protecting the safety of players and coaches has always been of critical importance,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said. “League security works with team officials and law enforcement to respond to any type of fan behavior that violates our code of conduct – whether that’s in our arenas or online. We have put safeguards in place, including social media monitoring, to track and mitigate any potential threats or safety risks. And we have increased communications to fans attending games to reinforce our code of conduct and emphasize that disrespectful and abusive behavior will not be tolerated.”

The NBA and the NBPA have yet to issue official joint statements following the recent arrests, but individual players and coaches across the league have started speaking publicly about the effects of widespread betting access on player mental health, performance scrutiny, and league-wide integrity.

As for Friday’s game, the Celtics (0–1) will face a Knicks team (1–0) that opened its season with a road win earlier in the week. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Brown’s stance adds to the broader conversation about how professional leagues and their players must navigate the balance between gambling revenue and maintaining trust in the integrity of the sport. With investigations still active and league policy under increasing scrutiny, the issue remains one of the most urgent facing the NBA entering the 2025–26 season.