As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to play the Denver Broncos, there are questions about the availability of Trevon Diggs this weekend after he missed Week 7 with a concussion. Now, the Athletic's Jon Machota relayed information he received from Coach Brian Schottenheimer on whether the Cowboys' cornerback would miss more time.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said it's premature to talk about Trevon Diggs possibly going on injured reserve,” Machota reported.

Machota revealed that Schottenheimer told him that they were keeping all options open and would do what was best for the team. Diggs sustained the concussion at home, prior to the meeting with the NFC East rival Washington Commanders. Owner Jerry Jones revealed that he spoke to Diggs about the incident and believed that the cornerback would only miss one week.

But the Cowboys network revealed he is unlikely to play this week against the Broncos, leaving even more questions about the severity of the concussion. Schottenheimer has not committed to putting Diggs on the IR, but that option could be a possibility if he is unable to suit up in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

With Diggs out, Kaiir Elam got the start in the win over the Commanders. Elam was solid, making two tackles and one pass deflection, but also committed a pass interference penalty that hurt the Cowboys on defense, as it was 4th and 8. While the mystery around Diggs' injury continues, Elam likely will continue to see playing time, and could see a tougher challenge against the Denver receivers. Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. will be running routes, and Elam will likely cover one of them.