Luck wasn't on the side of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday as they lost a nail-biter against the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-116, at TD Garden.

The Celtics cut the lead to one with 9.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter after Payton Pritchard's layup. In the ensuing possession, VJ Edgecombe missed two free throws, giving Boston a chance to steal the win. Pritchard, however, missed on back-to-back attempts, allowing the 76ers to escape.

The Celtics blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, with Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey teaming up to lead Philadelphia's furious rally.

Jaylen Brown admitted that they're still figuring things out as Boston went through a major overhaul in the offseason. He said they need to be better at paying “attention to detail” and avoiding “crucial errors.”

“It's tough. (It was) definitely a winnable game for us. Even at the end, we had some opportunities, but they didn't go our way. It's a learning experience from Day 1. We have a bunch of new guys who are playing a new style. I thought we played hard today,” said Brown in the postgame conference, as reported by ClutchPoints' Daniel Donabedian.

“I'm looking forward to watching film, learning, and staying with the journey.”

Jaylen Brown with a good answer about the end of tonight’s loss and not getting the ball: “It’s tough. Definitely a winnable game for us…We had some opportunities.” “But I'm looking forward to watching film and learning and staying with the journey.” pic.twitter.com/iJXOpZtI82 — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) October 23, 2025

Article Continues Below

Brown had 25 points on 50% shooting from the field, six rebounds, and four assists. Derrick White also had 25 points on top of three rebounds and four assists.

With Jayson Tatum out of commission due to an Achilles injury, the 28-year-old Brown is the undisputed leader of the Celtics. He stressed that they should not feel too down after just one game.

“We'll learn from this, we'll learn how to close, we'll learn spots where we could be better, and that's what it's about. Not looking for my guys to hang our heads whatsoever,” added the former Finals MVP.

“We just need to get ready for the next one. (We'll play) on the road for the first time, it's gonna be a good test for our group.”

Boston will visit the New York Knicks on Friday.