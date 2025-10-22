The Boston Celtics may have to continue life without their superstar forward for the entire 2025–26 season. Despite recent optimism surrounding Jayson Tatum’s recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, team co-owner and Alternate Governor Wyc Grousbeck has made it clear that the organization is not counting on his return.

“We’re not going to ever ask him to come back. We’re assuming he’s not coming back. He’s expected not to be here this season,” Grousbeck said in an interview with WEEI.

Grousbeck's comments followed viral clips of Tatum dunking during workouts. The clip sparked speculation that the six-time All-Star could make an early comeback.

Tatum has not ruled out a return, noting that his progress depends on meeting physical benchmarks rather than timelines.

“Time is obviously important, but you have to hit certain benchmarks,” Tatum said in an interview earlier this fall. “The most important thing is all these tests of your strength, the strength in your calf, the strength in your leg.”

The Celtics have been without Jayson Tatum since last season

Tatum suffered his injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks, cutting short what had been a strong postseason. He averaged 31.3 points per game against Orlando and 25.0 against New York, including a 42-point effort in his final playoff appearance.

Celtics insiders, including The Athletic’s Jay King and NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, have suggested that Tatum could be physically ready by early 2026. However, both stressed that Boston must exercise caution. Even if cleared, Tatum would need time to regain his rhythm and confidence after the first major injury of his career.

Boston enters the season looking drastically different from the 2024 championship team. The departures of Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Jrue Holiday have left new faces to fill critical roles. Without Tatum, the Celtics’ offensive identity will revolve around Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard.

For now, the Celtics remain focused on the long term. Whether Tatum plays again this season or not, his recovery and future remain central to Boston’s hopes of returning to championship contention.