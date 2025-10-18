The Boston Celtics have been the dominant team in the NBA's Eastern Conference, but a major change in the pecking order is likely considering the torn Achilles suffered by Jayson Tatum in last year's playoffs. Tatum is likely going to miss the entire season for the Celtics.

Can the Celtics win games if Jaylen Brown is sidelined? "I wouldn't be surprised if Derrick White's averaging 25 points a game, especially if Jaylen sidelined for the first few games of the season."@NoaDalzell | @RealBobManning

Additionally, fellow superstar forward Jaylen Brown could miss some time in the early part of the season as a result of a hamstring injury. Compared to Tatum, Brown's problem is not a serious injury, but he may not be at his peak when he is able to return to action.

The Celtics, who won the league's title two years ago, still have plenty of talent. Several players may take on new roles this season. Derrick White has been one of the team's most important all-around players because of his defense, passing and clutch long-distance shooting. He may fit into one of the team's scheme as a legitimate go-to scorer.

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell suggested that White will move comfortably into his new role and will rise above his past scoring levels in the upcoming season. “I wouldn't be surprised if Derrick White's averaging 25 points a game, especially if Jaylen sidelined for the first few games of the season.”

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will be put to the test

Instead of having a dominating roster that regularly jumps all over opponents, the Celtics have to change the way they play the game. They are going to have to depend on hustle and defense if they want to remain a team that can hold its own in the Eastern Conference.

Once Brown is healthy, they should bare some resemblance to past Celtics teams, but players like White, Payton Pritchard and Anfernee Simons are going to have to make significant contributions or the team could sink like a stone.

Mazzulla is going to have to define new roles for all of his players and he is going to have to ensure his players understand and can follow the team's new game plan.