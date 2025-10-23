The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers renewed their bitter rivalry as they faced off at TD Garden on Wednesday to start their respective campaigns.

The Celtics took the first quarter, 28-26, before the 76ers returned the favor in the second frame, 31-23, to go into the halftime break with a six-point lead, 57-51.

A scary moment also happened in the second quarter after Celtics forward Luka Garza was inadvertently hit in the head by the elbow of 76ers center Adem Bona during a rebound play. Garza fell to the ground and didn't get up for a few seconds.

According to The Athletic's Jay King, the 26-year-old forward has been placed under concussion protocol.

Luka Garza has been placed in concussion protocol after this play. https://t.co/MH5xqDyT9Y — Jay King (@ByJayKing) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Garza made his debut for the Celtics after signing a two-year contract worth $5.5 million in the offseason. He spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he saw limited playing time. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons as the 52nd overall pick in 2021.

Article Continues Below

With Boston going through a retooling phase, Garza could see an increased role off the bench, especially with the roster's thin frontline.

He can definitely score the ball, as proven by his title as the all-time leading scorer at Iowa. He is also the only player in Hawkeyes history to be twice named Big Ten Player of the Year.

Depending on the severity of his concussion, Garza could sit out several days before being allowed to return to action, as the NBA has become more strict with the process.

As of writing, the Celtics are leading the 76ers in the third quarter.