Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics got an injury scare when star Jaylen Brown left the team's preseason finale early due to hamstring tightness. The Celtics of course are already preparing to play a full season without superstar Jayson Tatum, out with a torn Achilles from last year's playoffs, and the last thing they can afford is an injury to either Brown or Derrick White.

Thankfully, the team got a positive update on Monday ahead of this week's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Jaylen Brown went through practice today in full, per Joe Mazzulla. On Friday, the last time we checked in, he skipped live-action stuff. Seems like good progress,” reported Jack Simone of Hardwood Houdini on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Celtics reporter John Kalaris of Locked On Celtics posted a video on X showing Brown getting some light reps in at Monday's practice.

Jaylen Brown on the floor doing some light work. Waiting on an update from the team pic.twitter.com/f97BVBd0FP — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@John_Karalis) October 20, 2025

“Jaylen Brown on the floor doing some light work. Waiting on an update from the team,” reported Kalaris.

Brown himself also spoke on the status of the injury.

“As of now I feel great,” said Brown, per Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints, adding that he's taking it “one day at a time.”

A big opportunity for Jaylen Brown

Article Continues Below

Over the last few years, most pundits have come to accept that Jayson Tatum is the head of the snake on the Celtics, although that was put into doubt when Jaylen Brown won both the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP awards during Boston's march to the 2024 NBA title.

While neither Tatum nor Brown seem to care too much on the public's perception of things, Brown certainly has an opportunity to put up some career numbers this year with Tatum (likely) sidelined for the entirety of the season.

There have been a mixed bag of opinions heading into this season on how good the Celtics truly can be in 2025-26. On one hand, they still have Brown and Derrick White, and the Eastern Conference looks as bad as it's ever been. On the other, the Celtics also had to part ways with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday this offseason, leaving their frontcourt as a Motley crew of unproven young players.

In any case, Boston will kick off its season on Wednesday at home against the 76ers at 7:30 PM ET.