Center Robert Williams III was getting ready for a big year with the Boston Celtics. He was finally healthy and appeared good to go for training camp and beyond.

Yet, with just a few weeks left in the offseason, Williams was involved in a massive trade that'll send him to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

Robert Williams was looking forward to the new season with the C's, and he was reportedly very excited about his prospects in Boston just hours before the deal was finalized, per Celtics insider Chris Forsberg.

“Talked to Rob at 8 A.M. this morning. He was gushing about the season ahead in Boston,” Forsberg said in the aftermath of the trade.

With the upcoming NBA season less than a month away, “Time Lord” will now be on the opposite side of the country from Beantown. The Louisiana native was drafted by the Celtics in 2018 and quickly became a fan favorite due to his high-flying blocks and alley-oop finishes.

Although he never truly developed an outside shot, he was formidable in the paint and averaged a whopping 2.2 blocks and 10 points per game during the 2021-2022 season. He had trouble staying on the court because of frequent injury issues, however, when he was healthy he was always making a positive impact for the C's.

If he stays in Portland, “Time Lord” could work with rookie Scoot Henderson and former Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton to bring winning basketball back to the City of Roses. In Boston, Holiday will team up with multiple stars and attempt to replace 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

The Celtics will see Robert Williams again next year on March 11th, as they'll travel to Oregon to take on the new-look Blazers.