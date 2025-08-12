According to ClutchPoints’ Joey Mistretta, the Dallas Wings (8-24) initially listed rookie star guard Paige Bueckers (back) and forward Myisha Hines-Allen (ankle) as probable for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Indiana Fever (18-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Bueckers, 23, has been the centerpiece of Dallas’ offense in her debut WNBA season. The All-Star leads the Wings in scoring at 18.5 points per game and is also averaging 5.3 assists, four rebounds, and 1.8 steals. She has appeared in 25 games, logging 34.2 minutes per contest, while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range.

Her most recent appearance came in Sunday’s 91-78 loss to the Washington Mystics, where she recorded 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. She shot 5-for-9 from the field in 32 minutes of action.

Paige Bueckers, Myisha Hines-Allen's injury statuses vs. Fever

Both players were initially listed as probable but were later upgraded to available, Mistretta reports.

Hines-Allen, 29, is in her first season with Dallas and has been a regular contributor in the rotation. She is averaging 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc. In 28 appearances, including 15 starts, she has played 20.9 minutes per contest.

In the loss to Washington, Hines-Allen came off the bench to post eight points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in 27 minutes, shooting 2-for-7 from the field.

The Wings enter Tuesday’s contest on a five-game losing streak, seeking their first win since July 23. Indiana is expected to remain without star guard Caitlin Clark, who has not played since July 15 due to a groin injury.

The Fever won the most recent meeting between the two teams on Aug. 1, pulling away in the fourth quarter for an 88-78 victory. Bueckers led Dallas with 22 points in that game.

Following Tuesday’s matchup, the Wings will return home to face the Los Angeles Sparks (15-16) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.