The blockbuster Boston Celtics-Portland Trail Blazers trade for Jrue Holiday has flipped the NBA Finals odds, and the Celtics are now the co-favorites to win it all.

The Celtics are now +380 favorites to win the NBA championship, according to FanDuel. Those are the same odds as Holiday’s former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, which jumped to the top of the heap after their Damian Lillard trade that sent Holiday to the Blazers in the first place.

Behind the Celtics and Bucks are the Phoenix Suns (+550), the defending champion Denver Nuggets (+600), Los Angeles Lakers (+1300), and Golden State Warriors (+1700).

The Celtics-Blazers trade for Jrue Holiday sent center Robert Williams, guard Malcolm Brogdon, a 2024 top-four protected Golden State Warriors first-round pick (acquired in the Marcus Smart-Kristaps Porzingis trade), and a 2029 unprotected Celtics first-round pick.

This deal gives Boston a starting lineup of Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis (when healthy). A lineup centered around Brown and Taytum has made Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals before, which is why these new odds make a lot of sense with this (seemingly) upgraded starting five.

As for the Blazers, they are one of eight teams with +50000 NBA Finals odds, which puts them at the bottom of the NBA. However, with the deals they’ve made in the last few days, along with ones that could come for Williams and Brogdon, the team has a bright future in No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson is as good as most think he will be in the pros.