The plot thickens in the competition to be the starting quarterback this season of the New York Giants. At a joint practice of the Giants and New York Jets on Tuesday, Russell Wilson struggled out of the gate to lead the Giants offense.

“Just a terrible day so far for the Giants first-team offense against the Jets first-team D. Lots of protection problems. Russell Wilson is 2 of 5 and mostly has to scramble or dump the ball off,” Fox Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wilson's teammate, rookie Jaxson Dart, appeared to be performing much better.

“The second team looks better. Jaxson Dart is 8 of 13 and throwing more down field,” Vacchiano added.

Wilson was able to get it going, after the tough start.

“The Giants offense has woken up after a horrible start. Russell Wilson in red zone period throws TDs to Theo Johnson and Darius Slayton, and Devin Singletary scores on a read option nicely blocked. 3 TDs on 3 straight plays,” New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard posted to X.

Dart was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants. Wilson signed a free-agent deal with the team before the 2025 season. The veteran played in 2024 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Giants QB competition is heating up

Tuesday's practice seems to show that the Giants have a strong competition going on for the starting job. It appeared before training camp that the job was Wilson's to lose.

Wilson led the Steelers to the playoffs in the 2024 campaign. He posted a career-low in passing yards, with 2,482 passing yards on the season. Wilson also finished the season with 16 touchdown passes, despite battling injuries.

Dart was selected 25th overall after playing in college for Ole Miss in 2024. He threw for 4,279 passing yards last season at the SEC program, with 29 touchdown passes.

The Giants and Jets play in a preseason game on Saturday. Jets quarterback Justin Fields also had some ups and downs in Tuesday's joint practice.