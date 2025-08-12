The Miami Dolphins are currently taking part in training camp as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 season. Miami is desperately hoping for a healthy season out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has had multiple concussions that threatened to derail his NFL career over the last couple of years.

The Dolphins have also been dealing with some injuries in the wide receiver room as of late, with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle missing time.

As the Dolphins gear up for a joint practice with the Detroit Lions, the team received an update on both players, per Dolphins insider Dave Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

“Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle day-to-day as team shifts practices from Chicago to Detroit,” he reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The day-to-day designation is overall pretty good news for the Dolphins, who are hoping for a relatively clean bill of health in the 2025 season after the 2024 campaign was derailed by injuries.

Hill was sidelined from practice at one point last week with an undisclosed injury that had Dolphins fans abuzz, while Waddle suffered a minor setback at training camp that also forced him to miss some time. At this point, the actual nature of either of the injuries has remained mostly under wraps.

Two years ago, the Dolphins were breaking numerous records for their high-flying offense to open up the 2023 season. However, things eventually tapered off down the stretch of that season, and Miami was unceremoniously sent home by the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs.

The following year, the Dolphins missed the playoffs altogether, with a Motley crew of quarterbacks entering the lineup in the wake of Tagovailoa's injury, and Hill experiencing somewhat of a down year, at least by his Hall of Fame standards.

The Dolphins will kick off this year's regular season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.