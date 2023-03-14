A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Robert Williams has been out of action for the Boston Celtics’ last four games. When Williams went down with a hamstring injury on March 5, the initial diagnosis is that he was going to be sidelined for a period of seven to 10 days. He’s now nearing the tail end of that initial timetable, and it does sound like the 25-year-old is closing in on his much-awaited return to action.

Williams himself stated on Monday that he now intends to ramp up his workout beginning on Tuesday:

“Just more intensity… being able to move a little more in my movement,” Williams said, via Celtics reporter Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At this point, Robert Williams still does not have a firm timetable for his return from injury. A strain on his left hamstring has kept him out of commission for the past four contests, and this is going to come up to five missed games, with the Celtics scheduled to take on the Houston Rockets on Monday.

The good news for Boston fans is that Williams is getting close. The Celtics have a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves coming up on Wednesday, and we wouldn’t put it beyond Williams to be ready for that one. After all, this would fall in line with his initial 7-to-10-day injury timetable.

The Celtics are currently still 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 spot in the East, and it goes without saying that Robert Williams’ return to action will go a long way in Boston’s chase for the top seed in the conference.