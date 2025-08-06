The Toronto Blue Jays rewrote the record book against the Colorado Rockies. Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho finished with two consecutive 6-RBI games.

This marks the first time that has happened in franchise history since 1980.

On Wednesday, they completed the sweep with another record. Altogether, the Blue Jays set the bar with the most hits across a three-game series with 63, per Bennett Durando of the Denver Post.

Additionally, the Blue Jays outscored the last-place Rockies at Coors Field by a score of 45-6, including a 20-1 smashing on Wednesday. In July 2022, Toronto accumulated 51 hits throughout a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

The team record was eclipsed in the sixth inning with a two-run single by Addison Barger. In essence, Toronto set a new mark that hadn't been seen in MLB since 1900.

Toronto is now 68-48 and has a 3.5-game lead over the Red Sox in the American League East. Furthermore, they have the best record in the American League.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have good reason to remain optimistic, primarily upon the return of pitcher Shane Bieber after Tommy John surgery.

The historic nature of the Blue Jays' season

In a year that has seen historic performances, the Blue Jays stand out. They also scored a team record 45 runs against the Rockies.

In early July, they embarked on a franchise record 10-game winning streak. Not only that, they had 54 wins before the All-Star, the most ever.

Back in May, they became the first team since 1899 to have three shutouts with a 12+ run gap over a month. With less than two months left, the Blue Jays are on pace to surpass the 1985 team.

That year, they went 99-62 and made it to the American League East. With the injuries afflicting the Yankees, the Blue Jays are in a good position to do just that and win the AL East outright.