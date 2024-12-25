Nick Kyrgios has an incredible car collection. Kyrgios is a popular Australian tennis star. He is an Australian Open doubles champion. Furthermore, he also has a Hopman Cup to his name. However, Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon in July 2023 due to a wrist injury and has yet to return to action, although he's expected back to competitive tennis in 2025.

Given Kyrgios' accomplishments in tennis, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is a look at Nick Kyrgios' incredible $590K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kyrgios has a net worth of around $8 million. With a budding career in tennis, it isn't surprising that the Australian Open doubles title holder can afford to live in luxury. This includes owning some of the most coveted cars in the world.

Kyrgios owns three cars in his garage. It's safe to say that Kyrgios is a fan of muscle cars, super cars, and a touch of an environmentally green car.

3. Tesla Model X

The cheapest car in Kyrgios' collection is a Tesla Model X. Although it's the least-priciest car under his name, it's safe to say that the Model X is still one of the Australian tennis player's prized possession in his garage.

Considered to be an icon of luxury by many, this electric car cost the Australian Open Champion around $150,000. In fact, when it comes to electric cars, there's no doubt that the Model X is one of the best, fitting for the Aussie tennis star. Furthermore, this luxury electric vehicle should also help Kyrgios reduce his carbon footprint.

In terms of features, the Model X certainly keeps up with the branding that it's the car of today and the future. This top-of-the-line electric car is easy to maneuver while not disappointing in terms of performance. Moreover, its interior is highlighted by advanced features filled with a full list of amenities. As an added bonus, the Model X even features unique falcon-winged doors.

The Model X relies on a single electric motor. This allows it to produce 670 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. In just around 2.5 seconds, the Model X can go from 0 to 60 mph. Moreover, it's capable of going as fast as 155 mph, and it is equipped with a one-speed automatic transmission.

2. Nissan GT-R R35

The Nissan GT-R R35 is the second-cheapest car in Kyrgios' car collection. It retails for around $190,000.

Although it's the second-cheapest car in Kyrgios' garage, there's no question that the GT-R R35 isn't cheap by any means. In fact, the GT-R R35 is one of the most coveted sports cars in the market. In fact, it's considered as the cream of the crop when it comes to sports cars manufactured in Japan.

The GT-R R35 boasts of a sporty look with a surprising performance to match. Its sporty look wasn't only designed to turn some heads, but it was also engineered with precision and aerodynamics in mind. This paves the way for the GT-R R35 to take over the competition against the likes of other super cars.

Powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the GT-R R35 produces 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. The GT-R R35 relies on a six-speed automated manual transmission to go full speed at 205 mph. Moreover, it doesn't take more than three seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Another powerful head turner in Kyrigios' car collection is a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which made the world-class athlete pay around $250,000.

It's safe to say that the Challenger SRT Demon is an elite muscle car coveted by many car enthusiasts for its aggressive design combined with its performance. But more importantly, it's specifically designed to outclass the majority of the cars in the market.

In terms of features, the Challenger SRT Demon showcases some sharp and sporty features. However, its main attraction is its driving experience with no shortage of power. As the cherry on top, any driver and passenger will appreciate its lavish interior filled with amenities.

The Challenger SRT Demon derives its power from a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine. This allows it to produce 840 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. With a six-speed manual transmission, the Challenger SRT Demon can go as fast as 201 mph. In just under four seconds, the Challenger SRT Demon has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Nick Kyrgios' incredible $590K car collection.