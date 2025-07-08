College Football 26 offers players a chance to create or join an Online Dynasty with their friends. However, not everyone knows how to create an Online Dynasty, or perhaps join one. Therefore, we created a guide on how to create your Online Dynasty in College Football 26. Although the process is simple, it's a bit more than just picking a school and playing.

How Do You Set Up an Online Dynasty in College Football 26?

In order to create an Online Dynasty in College Football 26, players must:

Select Dynasty Mode (accessible from the Home Page or Game Modes Section)

Select a “Cloud Multi User” Dynasty (Offline Dynasties do not allow for multiple online users)

Configure your Dynasty Settings (Conferences, League Rules, Create your Coach)

Once in Dynasty, navigate to the “Members Tab”

Select “Invite Users” and add players you want (CFB 26 Dynasty does support cross-platform play between PS5 and Xbox Series X|S)

Online Dynasty supports up to 32 players in one league. The process of actually creating your league is just like a regular, offline Dynasty. Make sure to update your rosters before creating one though, so you have the most current roster setup. Furthermore, Online Dynasties are the only way you can also use imported Teambuilder teams, too.

Overall, that includes the general steps on creating an Online Dynasty. But how can you join one if you received an invitation?

How Do You Join an Online Dynasty in College Football 26?

If you received an invitation to join an Online Dynasty, here's what you can do to join:

Select Dynasty Mode on the Main Menu (accessible from either the Home Page or Game Modes section)

Before going into the mode, select the option that says “Load/Accept Invite”

You'll then see a list of all Dynasties you've been invited to

Accept the invite

Once again, it's just as easy to join a Dynasty as it is to create one. Furthermore, the commissioner can always edit various aspects of the league after creation. Want longer quarters or a tougher difficulty? As commissioner, you can change almost anything you'd like about the league.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know on making an Online Dynasty in College Football 26. We hope you have lots of fun beating your friends and claiming the national title in front of 31 other players. But if Online isn't your thing don't sweat it! You can just as easily run an offline Dynasty for you to enjoy by yourself.

We hope you have fun playing Dynasty, whether you decide to run it solo, or with friends.

