The Buffalo Bills have come agonizingly close for years now. Despite a generational quarterback in Josh Allen and consistently strong rosters, the Super Bowl stage remains elusive. In 2024, it was another all-too-familiar ending. They had a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Once again, Buffalo stood inches from football immortality, only to watch another AFC rival hoist the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

Now, entering the 2025 NFL season, the Bills are one of the best teams in football. However, being “one of the best” is no longer good enough. This team is desperate to finally break through and secure a Super Bowl appearance. With training camp approaching, Buffalo will need to make some tough decisions. Two veterans, in particular, could be surprising trade candidates if the right opportunity emerges.

A Quiet but Calculated Offseason

The Bills entered the 2025 offseason with high expectations, but the front office opted for a measured, deliberate approach rather than an aggressive overhaul. Many fans anticipated a bold flurry of win-now moves. Instead, Buffalo made a few strategic additions without overextending themselves.

The biggest splash came on defense with the signing of edge rusher Joey Bosa. He is a proven force who now pairs with Gregory Rousseau to form a fearsome pass-rushing duo. On offense, the Bills added wide receiver Joshua Palmer to help offset the losses of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Beyond that, however, the moves were minimal.

Buffalo has quietly reinforced key areas while remaining mindful of their financial outlook. Still, that outlook is tight. With just $2.6 million in cap space, an unsigned rookie class, and the need to stay flexible for in-season injuries, more roster adjustments could be on the horizon.

One such adjustment has already happened. The pre-draft trade of cornerback Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys signaled that the Bills are willing to part ways with players who no longer fit their evolving roster strategy. There may be more of that to come.

Now, with training camp looming, two more veterans stand out as potential trade chips: AJ Epenesa and Mitch Trubisky.

1. DE AJ Epenesa

Cap relief and a crowded D-line make AJ Epenesa expendable. It wasn’t long ago that he was viewed as a budding cornerstone on Buffalo’s defensive line. A powerful edge presence with good size and burst, Epenesa has been a reliable rotational pass rusher. However, now entering the final year of his contract, he carries a $7+ million cap hit. The Bills may not be able to afford his services much longer.

Buffalo has spent the offseason aggressively upgrading the defensive front. They added Bosa, Michael Hoecht, and third-round rookie Landon Jackson. This influx of talent means fewer snaps to go around. Epenesa could be the odd man out. Yes, he’s been a steady producer. That said, his growth has plateaued. He’s posted 6.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons. Those are solid numbers but not enough to justify a sizeable cap hit on a crowded depth chart.

Moving Epenesa could free up much-needed financial flexibility, especially with midseason maneuvering in mind. Note that edge rushers always carry value. A team needing a plug-and-play rotational end or injury replacement would likely be willing to give up mid-round draft capital.

With Jackson developing and Bosa/Rousseau holding down starting roles, Buffalo may prioritize grooming younger, cheaper talent rather than re-signing Epenesa after 2025. Expect Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott to entertain offers. If a mid-round pick is dangled, Epenesa might be suiting up elsewhere come Week 1.

2. QB Mitch Trubisky

There’s no quarterback controversy in Buffalo. Josh Allen is the guy. However, what happens behind him may be more fluid. Veteran signal-caller Mitch Trubisky returned last season to serve as Allen’s backup. Now, with Mike White re-signed and Shane Buechele showing flashes during preseason action, the Bills are suddenly flush with QB depth.

Trubisky is arguably the team’s strongest trade chip at quarterback. With several teams around the league unsettled at the backup position, Trubisky could become a hot commodity as injuries pile up or younger QBs struggle in training camp.

The 2025 draft class is widely seen as underwhelming at the quarterback position. This means Trubisky’s value as a proven veteran may be higher than usual. Trubisky’s departure would clear room for Buechele or a late-camp arm to grow within the system. It would also allow the Bills to use the freed-up cap space or acquired assets elsewhere.

Whether it's a late-round pick or a swap for a depth player at corner or linebacker, Trubisky could bring back something useful. He won’t net a blockbuster deal, but he could be the kind of under-the-radar trade piece that helps Buffalo patch a more pressing hole mid-season.

Strategic Sacrifice for a Super Bowl Window

The Bills are done with moral victories. This is a franchise with a Super Bowl-sized chip on its shoulder. Every dollar, every snap, every decision now has to be viewed through the lens of “Does this get us one step closer to a Lombardi?” In that context, trading AJ Epenesa and Mitch Trubisky may be necessary.

Neither player is a liability. In fact, both could help the 2025 Bills. But if the goal is to field the most complete, cap-flexible, playoff-ready roster possible, moving on from two respected veterans to open doors elsewhere may be the kind of cold-blooded but wise move championship teams are built on.