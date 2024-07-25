The NBA Draft and Summer League sessions are in the past. Some events (like Men's Soccer) have already kicked off but the 2024 Paris Olympics do not officially open until July 26. Free agency has cooled off as much as the trade market. The downtime can lead to stir-craziness. Fortunately, fans can find an outlet in what is unofficially branded Jersey Leak Season. Before speculating on how teams will be suiting up next season though, a look back is only proper for the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans basketball is just over the drinking age since George Shinn relocated the franchise from Charlotte. There were some dark days but the Pelicans are primed for success now. They can also expect one of the better jersey sales seasons since relocating to the Big Easy in 2024. There will be a new edition for all of the Zion Williamson fans. Others will replace the Herb Jones ‘5' kit since Dejounte Murray cut a deal with the All-Defense star for the number. Jones will now wear the ‘2' last seen on Lonzo Ball.

Some classic looks top the Pelicans' all-time top 10 jersey charts. Where does your favorite fall in these rankings?

Pelicans honor NOLA's history

10. 2008-09 Buccaneers Classic Alternate (adidas)

History cannot be denied. Neither can a simple approach when honoring that history. The Buccaneers were a charter member of the ABA back in 1967. Competing for disposable dollars was a tough ask considering the Saints had a one-year head start. The Bucs were gone after three seasons but the legacy lived on with these uniforms.

9. 2021-22 City Edition (Nike)

Using the NOLA abbreviation as a nickname can cause relationship issues in New Orleans. The rest of Louisiana couldn't care less. NOLA had only been used on Mardi Gras or alternate editions until this sleek font and smart piping was unveiled. The white jersey had been pretty unforgettable over the years. This approach felt like the marketing team was working with a new canvas.

8. 2006-07 Oklahoma City Valentine's Day (adidas)

There will always be a soft spot in New Orleans for anyone who helped out during Hurricane Katrina's aftermath. Losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the most recent NBA Playoffs will never change that fact. OKC gave the NOLA-based Hornets a temporary home while other cities wanted to steal the team away for good.

7. 2009-2013 Mardi Gras Alternates (adidas)

New Orleans nixed the Mardi Gras themes in favor of a VooDoo look last season. Still, one Carnival kind of kit had to make this list. Much like glass bottles on a parade route, nothing with sleeves, off-centered numbers, or asymmetrical font staggering will be allowed. The newer Nike kits just do not have the cheap plastic vibes of the adidas version that was reused for four seasons. That's actually a compliment for the Three Stripes!

6. 2008-09 Home (adidas)

Pinstripes? Yeah, we talking pinstripes on Chris Paul and winning 49 games after a Western Conference Semifinals appearance. Pinstripes were absent until the 2008-09 season but the Pelicans now had hope and style. They looked better on the home whites. Too bad Chris Paul, Tyson Chandler, Antonio Daniels, David West, and Peja Stojakovic were eliminated in the first round 4-1 to Carmelo Anthony's Denver Nuggets.

Wardrobe winners for any NBA season

5. 2007-08 Home (adidas)

Are these still a bit basic? Yes. Does that revamped font help? Sure. Not as much as Chris Paul closing out the franchise's first NBA Playoffs series victory with a triple-double. The young, up-and-coming Paul's 24 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds were not a surprise though. He had 35 points, 10 assists, four steals, and a block to open the series against Dirk Nowitzki's Dallas Mavericks.

4. 2020-21 City Edition New Orleans Flag Alternate

LeBron James and CoCo Gauff are Team USA's flag bearers for the 2024 Paris Olympics. These threads were a signal to the fans that the team would start leaning into more city representation. The days of an intern's afterthoughts being slapped on a Nike template were over. Fly your flag proudly New Orleans. This was one unexpected addition to the wardrobe no one knew they needed until the stores were all sold out.

3. 2023-24 City Edition Voodoo Alternate (Nike)

It's spooky just how much better these look in person. As was the case for the Mardi Gras editions and three-stripe themes of old, expect a new look using this same styling soon. Switching up the colors in Photoshop should help pass the time until the official release.

2. 2017-18 Statement Editions (Nike)

There is only one moment more satisfying than seeing Jrue Holiday point at Jusuf Nurkic after a highlight dunk. The Pelicans swept the Portland Trail Blazers in perhaps the best stretch of basketball the Big Easy has ever seen. Something about that red and the bold wrought-iron font just brings back good memories.

1. 2002-2003 Jerseys (Reebok)

Timeless Teal with gold, white, and a touch of purple. Starter™ jacket famous the world over. Swap between the home and roads it did not matter. These were repurposed from the Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues day but classics have that level of versatility. The first uniforms with New Orleans on the front for the then-Hornets have to be the best.

Some may prefer a different colorway, a different style, or something more current that connects to the city. Well, no other outfit exists without the first which served as the welcome mats when Basketball Came Back to the Big Easy. Baron Davis scored 21 points with 10 rebounds to beat the Utah Jazz in the opener. The franchise's first NBA Playoffs game win coming in these serves as a tiebreaker. These are simply iconic for reasons the scoreboard cannot measure.