The Olympic Games are the pinnacle of sports worldwide, and the massive event full of the best athletes around the world starts after the Opening Ceremony. For the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Opening Ceremony is on Friday, July 26. This year, the United States will have arguably a bigger sports star than ever before leading the way during the Opening Ceremony as the country’s flag bearer. That athlete will be NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

James will carry the Stars and the Stripes with a number of the best American athletes around him, and every other country in the Olympic Games will do the same for their respective nation as the Olympics get officially kicked off. In this article, we will detail everything that you need to know for the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

When and where is the Opening Ceremony?

The Olympics will take place over two weeks from Wednesday, July 24-Sunday, August 11. While a few events, including women’s soccer, rugby, handball, and archery, will get going before the Opening Ceremony, it will be that event that truly sends the Olympics into high gear. The Opening Ceremony is on Friday, July 26, at 1:30 p.m. ET. It is expected to be around three hours long.

The 2o24 Olympics are in Paris, France. The Opening Ceremony will be at Jardins du Trocadero and the Seine. This year’s ceremony will be historic. It will be the first time the event is held outside of a stadium. The athletes will be escorted on around 100 boats down the Sienne River in front of thousands of spectators.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony

NBC has the broadcasting rights to the Olympics, so you can watch the Opening Ceremony there. You can also stream the event with Peacock, the NBC app, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app, or on NBCOlympics.com. FuboTV has NBC on its channel lineup.

*Watch the Olympics live with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Date: Friday, July 26 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jardins du Trocadero and the Seine — Paris, France

How to watch: NBC

What is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony is the official commencement for the Olympic Games. The 2o24 Olympics will feature over 10,000 athletes from 206 countries. These athletes will compete for 329 gold medals across 32 different sports, but first, they will partake in the Opening Ceremony.

The Parade of Nations will feature athletes and delegates from each country floating on the Sienne to Jardins du Trocadero, where they will be greeted by performers for the ceremonial lighting of the Olympic torch.

The Opening Ceremony performers have been kept under wraps, but you can expect some of the biggest stars in the world to provide entertainment. Over 3,000 artists, including musicians and dancers, will perform at the event. Even with the performer list being kept quiet, rumors have circulated that Lady Gaga will make an appearance.

The event will be highlighted by each nation’s flag bearer. The chosen flag bearers will carry their countries’ flags throughout the Parade of Nations. The flag bearers are usually among that nation’s most important and respected athletes, as illustrated by the fact that LeBron James will carry the flag for the United States.

After the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony, the Olympic Games will feature hundreds of games and competitions between athletes over the coming weeks until the Closing Ceremony wraps it all up. The Closing Ceremony will be on August 11.