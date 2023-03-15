A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has been portrayed by the media as a bad teammate. So much so, that he was even once described as a “vampire” in the locker room right after he parted ways with the Los Angeles Lakers a little over a month ago. Well, all that talk appears to have died down now that he’s taken his talents across town to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Russ’ new teammates have had nothing but good things to say about the former league MVP. Clippers swingman Terance Mann is the latest to sing Westbrook’s praises as the 26-year-old revealed just how much of an impact Russ has had on him on a personal level:

“Just mentality-wise. He helps me big time with that,” Mann said of Westbrook, via Clippers beat reporter Joey Linn of SI. “Just not worrying about the last play. That relentless mentality of the next play is your best play. And I appreciate that from him.”

Apart from what he brings to the table in the basketball sense, Westbrook is also a key piece for the Clippers inside the locker room. Russ has been through quite a lot in what has been a colorful NBA career, and he clearly has a wealth of knowledge in him. Based on Mann’s comments here, there’s no denying that Westbrook is more than willing to share his wisdom with his younger teammates as he looks to help lead them toward the right path.

The Clippers have high hopes this season, and it goes without saying that Russell Westbrook will be integral to this team’s success — both on and off the court.