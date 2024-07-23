Although they've made some savvy veteran signings around the margins, the main storyline surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers thus far this offseason has understandably revolved around the departure of star forward Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers. George's tenure with the Clippers began alongside Kawhi Leonard in 2019 but ultimately produced just one appearance past the second round of the playoffs and no championships.
George now joins a 76ers team already brimming with talent in the form of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and now, it seems that the former Clippers star isn't pulling any punches when it comes to taking shots at his old team.
Recently, George took to his own Podcast P with Paul George, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, to recall his story of joining the Clippers, and took a not so subtle shot at the team in the process.
Was the George era a failure?
It's hard to say that it wasn't.
If George and Leonard had been able to stay healthy all five years they were together, there's a chance they could have eventually broken through and won a championship in Los Angeles. However, the star duo made it through exactly one postseason where neither experienced a significant injury, and that resulted in them blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA bubble in 2020.
As George referenced in his perceived diss, the Clippers have always been viewed as something of the “little brother” to the Los Angeles Lakers, who are arguably the most iconic franchise in the NBA. Although George and Leonard sought to change that perception during their run together, they ultimately wound up with the same fate as the Chris Paul Lob City Clippers, leaving their fans, however many of them there may be in Los Angeles, wondering what could have been.