“I think initially, coming back to LA that was home. But it’s not the same love. Because when I was in LA, they said, ‘you should’ve been a Laker.’ That’s all I was hearing… I’m on the B Team. That’s how the vibe and the love felt,” said George, via Tomer Azarly on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (per Ralph Mason on X).

Was the George era a failure?

It's hard to say that it wasn't.

If George and Leonard had been able to stay healthy all five years they were together, there's a chance they could have eventually broken through and won a championship in Los Angeles. However, the star duo made it through exactly one postseason where neither experienced a significant injury, and that resulted in them blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA bubble in 2020.

As George referenced in his perceived diss, the Clippers have always been viewed as something of the “little brother” to the Los Angeles Lakers, who are arguably the most iconic franchise in the NBA. Although George and Leonard sought to change that perception during their run together, they ultimately wound up with the same fate as the Chris Paul Lob City Clippers, leaving their fans, however many of them there may be in Los Angeles, wondering what could have been.