Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn’t like how Russell Westbrook was described as a “vampire in the locker room” after his trade away from the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Green pointed out that he’s in no position to dispel those talks since he’s not in the Lakers’ locker room, he warned the reporter who made the claim that they better be sure to have the facts to back it up. Because the way he sees it, the criticism was all but a shot at Russ’ character, which is really bad and wrong since he knows the kind of person that Westbrook is.

“I didn’t like that because it just felt like a shot at character. And me, personally, I know Russell Westbrook does not have bad character, I know Russell Westbrook is an incredible dude,” Green said in the latest episode of his podcast.

“I can’t 100 dispel that because I’m not in the locker room but like I said I am going to say if you are going to say that you better be damn sure that is the case and if you do say that and if you even are sure the then God damn it you got to give some facts.”

After the Lakers traded Russell Westbrook in a three-team deal that landed them D’Angelo Russell, a report emerged describing how the team was feeling about Russ’ departure. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported, “As one source told me, ‘You remove a vampire from the locker room.’ That meaning a vampire sucks the blood out of the locker room and Russell Westbrook moves on.”

The description received plenty of criticisms, with Westbrook’s wife even chiming in and slamming the whole narrative. After all, Westbrook certainly doesn’t deserve the hate, especially since he went all-out for the Lakers and even embraced his bench role with the team.

“This is just sick ESPN…” Nina Westbrook wrote. “Russell is no vampire. This is also slander because anyone who knows anything knows that this couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

Westbrook himself has yet to address the harsh criticisms, but hopefully, he can shut down all the haters trying to smear his name.