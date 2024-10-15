It can sometimes be hard to keep up with recruiting during the heat of the college football season, but it is just as important now than it is in the offseason. Players want to see what teams are doing on the field, and one player in the 2025 class that is still undecided is four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. Owusu-Boateng is one of the top prospects in his class, and the Colorado football team is reportedly in a good spot with him.

“Colorado has emerged as a Top School for Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “Owusu-Boateng is the Top Uncommitted LB in ‘25.”

The Colorado football team definitely needs impact players on defense, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng knows that. It wouldn't take him long to become a contributor.

“Understanding the opportunity that is at play,” Owusu-Boateng said. “I could come in and make everlasting impact.”

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng as a prospect

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He is the #71 player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #7 LB and the #9 player in the state of Florida. He would be a long way from home if he goes to Colorado. Owusu-Boateng currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Here is what 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said about him in his scouting report:

“Speed-and-space linebacker that can hawk down ball carriers and spy quarterbacks,” Ivins wrote. “Tips the scales at just over 6-foot, 200 pounds and appears to still have some growth potential with his lean, muscular build. Started prep career off in the DMV before arriving at IMG Academy where he emerged as a team leader in advance of senior season. At his best in chase mode, but has shown over the years that he’s willing to attack blockers or play around them. Tends to strike opponents when the opportunity presents itself. Has proven to be rather effective against the pass as he’s athletic and agile enough to mirror tight ends underneath or down the seam. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level. Might lack the payload at this stage to hold up against a true down-hill run game, but sideline-to-sideline range could lead to plenty of success on Saturdays.”

The Colorado football team is certainly in the running to land Owusu-Boateng, but they have some stiff competition. Texas, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State are also working hard to land a commitment from the star LB. It's going to be exciting to see where he ends up.